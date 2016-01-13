BRUSSELS Jan 13 Poland is confused by remarks
of European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans on
Wednesday about launching the rule of law procedure and is
waiting to received the decision in writing, Foreign Minister
Witold Waszczykowski told Reuters.
"We would like to see the Commission's decision in writing.
Timmermans' comments were contradictory," said Waszczykowski,
adding that negotiations were likely to last for months.
On Timmermans' comments, he said: "On the one hand he was
talking about the need for dialogue with Poland and on the other
he mentioned the (rule of law) procedure.
"If we are talking about EU treaties, the change to the
media law in Poland cannot be subject to the Commission's
assessment. On the Constitutional Tribunal, Timmermans did not
take into account the last Tribunal decisions to accept two
judges," Waszczykowski said in a brief telephone interview.
The Tribunal decided this week to take in two judges named
by the ruling PiS party.
"This was a very incoherent statement by Timmermans. It
creates more confusion than clarity. We will wait to see a
decision in writing or else, should there be none, we will try
to clarify things in some other way. The dialogue will take
months," Waszczykowski said.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Jan Strupczewski;
Editing by Alastair Macdonald)