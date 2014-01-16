HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books on a new US dollar-denominated international bond issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts of 140bp area over US Treasuries for the new SEC-registered issue.
Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday.
The deal is Poland's second foray in the international capital markets this year and follows a EUR2bn 10-year deal issued at the beginning of January.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"