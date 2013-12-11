BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR/Reuters) - The Republic of Poland, rated A2/A-/A-, has hired banks for an upcoming international bond issue denominated in US dollars, market sources told IFR and Reuters.
The sovereign has picked Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to lead the issue, which is expected to come to market next year, they said.
The banks declined to comment.
The sovereign was last in the international capital markets in November, when it raised JPY60bn through a dual-tranche Samurai bond.
Before that, in October, it raised EUR700m through a reopening of its January 2019 note.
Poland was last in the US dollar market in September 2012, when it raised USD2bn through a March 2023 bond. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.