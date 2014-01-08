LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books on a new euro-denominated 10-year benchmark international bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts for the issue at 90bp-95bp over mid-swaps.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the leads on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)