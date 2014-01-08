BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on unit's takeover offer for Healthway Medical Corp
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has opened books on a new euro-denominated 10-year benchmark international bond, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set initial price thoughts for the issue at 90bp-95bp over mid-swaps.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the leads on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)
March 13 Australian shares slipped on Monday as a slump in crude oil prices weighed on the resources sector and as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike later this week.
* Trading in shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 13 march Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: