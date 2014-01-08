LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland has set final guidance on its upcoming issue of a euro-denominated 10-year benchmark international bond, according to one of the lead managers, as orders swelled past EUR2.75bn.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has tightened guidance to the final range of 85bp-90bp over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of 90bp-95bp over mid-swaps released earlier on Wednesday.

Order books on the issue are expected to go subject at 11:00 GMT.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the leads on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)