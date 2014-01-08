LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Poland is set to raise EUR2bn through its upcoming issue of a 10-year international bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A2/A-/A-, has set a final spread of 87bp over mid-swaps for the issue, as orders reached over EUR4bn pre-reconciliation.

Final terms came in the middle of the revised range of 85bp-90bp over mid-swaps and tight to initial price thoughts of 90bp-95bp released on Wednesday morning.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Societe Generale CIB and UniCredit are the leads on the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)