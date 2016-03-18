UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW, March 18 Poland's largest food wholesale chain Eurocash said on Friday it planned to pay out a dividend of 1 zloty per share from its 2015 profit.
In 2015, the group's net profit rose to 212 million zlotys ($56 million) from 180 million a year earlier.
From 2014 profit, Eurocash paid out a dividend of 0.79 zloty per share.
($1 = 3.7780 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.