(Removes garbles from lead)

WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's largest wholesaler Eurocash has agreed to take over the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) distribution business of local rival Kolporter, Eurocash said on Friday.

Kolporter's FMCG department had sales of 2 billion zlotys ($652 million) last year.

In return, Kolporter - Poland's leading press distributor with a chain of over 950 kiosks around the country - will get a more than 25 percent stake in Eurocash's existing FMCG arm, KDWT.

The two distribution arms had joint sales of 4.6 billion zlotys in 2012, Eurocash said. ($1 = 3.0694 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Patrick Graham)