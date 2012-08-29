UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW Aug 29 Bookrunners priced the stake in Polish retail group Eurocash put up for sale by its controlling shareholder Luis Amaral at 38 zlotys per share, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sources said earlier Amaral raised the stake he put on the block to at least 6.5 percent from 5 percent planned earlier. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources