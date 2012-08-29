WARSAW Aug 29 Bookrunners priced the stake in Polish retail group Eurocash put up for sale by its controlling shareholder Luis Amaral at 38 zlotys per share, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sources said earlier Amaral raised the stake he put on the block to at least 6.5 percent from 5 percent planned earlier. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski)