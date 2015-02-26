WARSAW Feb 26 Poland's largest food wholesale chain Eurocash reported a 3.3 percent dip in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, as falling prices put pressure on margins.

The group, valued on the Warsaw bourse at 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.5 billion), showed a bottom line of 72.3 million in the last three months of the year, on sales up 5 percent to 4.45 billion.

Poland has been in deflation mode for several months, putting pressure on company profitability especially in the food industry.

"In the fourth quarter of 2014, the ... market remained under strong pricing pressure, as evidenced by prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages falling by an average of 2.6 percent," Eurocash Chief Financial Officer Jacek Owczarek said in a statement.

"This translated into lower value of like-for-like sales in two important distribution segments at Eurocash Group: Cash&Carry and Delikatesy Centrum," he added.

For the whole of 2014 its sales grew by 2.5 percent to almost 17 billion zlotys, though net profit fell 18 percent to 180.54 million, hit also by debt costs as well as taxes. ($1 = 3.6590 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)