WARSAW Oct 21 More than 76 percent of Poles
oppose joining the euro, a poll showed on Tuesday, suggesting
there is little prospect that central and eastern Europe's
largest economy will join the common currency soon.
President Bronislaw Komorowski, a proponent of euro zone
membership, said on Monday that Poland should decide on its path
towards euro accession following national elections in 2015.
Market research company GfK said 38 percent of Poles it
surveyed between Oct. 2 and 5 were "decisively" against adopting
the euro, with another 38 percent leaning against membership.
Only 3 percent of Poles were "decisively" in favour of
joining, with 15 percent leaning in favour, the poll showed.
GfK said the opposition to euro adoption ran across all
social groups and political affiliations among the
representative group of 1,020 Poles surveyed.
"In most age, education, employment status and city size
groups, euro adoption opponents dominate and their share amounts
to between 70 and 80 percent," GfK said.
Poland is obliged by the terms under which it joined the
European Union in 2004 to adopt the single currency in time.
That would require a change in the constitution, which now
enshrines the zloty as Poland's national currency
Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz's centre-right government does not
have the two-thirds majority in parliament it would need to push
through such a change, and the poll suggests any political party
advocating euro could have a hard time finding voter support.
Kopacz said at the start of October that besides Poland
needing to meet the technical criteria for euro entry, the euro
zone, which is struggling with low growth and inflation after a
prolonged debt crisis, needed to show it was stable.
