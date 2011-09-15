WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 15 The EU's Monetary and
Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday he was
confident all euro zone member states would ratify a more
flexible bailout fund by the end of this month.
Speaking in the Polish city of Wroclaw ahead of a meeting of
EU finance ministers and central bankers, Rehn also said he
expected a "serious discussion" on Greek reform efforts during
the two days of talks.
The Finnish commissioner stressed the importance of reaching
a swift deal on Finland's demand for collateral in exchange for
new loan guarantees for Greece so that talks on a second bailout
for Athens can proceed.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, writing by Gareth Jones)