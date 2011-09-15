WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 15 The EU's Monetary and Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday he was confident all euro zone member states would ratify a more flexible bailout fund by the end of this month.

Speaking in the Polish city of Wroclaw ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers and central bankers, Rehn also said he expected a "serious discussion" on Greek reform efforts during the two days of talks.

The Finnish commissioner stressed the importance of reaching a swift deal on Finland's demand for collateral in exchange for new loan guarantees for Greece so that talks on a second bailout for Athens can proceed. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, writing by Gareth Jones)