WARSAW, March 2 The Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Thursday that as a result of changes in the composition of its indexes, as of March 18 the shares of the Polish state-run utility Enea would no longer be traded in the WIG20 index.

It also said shares of coking coal producer JSW would now be included in the WIG20. (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly. editing by David Evans)