Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): LTE AUCTION The Polish telecommunications regulator has cancelled its LTE frequency auction to avoid any legal concerns that may appear, the Office of Electronic Communication (UKE) said, according to Puls Biznesu daily. DATA Poland's central bank will publish current account data for December 2013 at 1300 GMT. Analysts expect a shortfall of 1.2 billion euros. ORANGE POLSKA The Polish unit of France's Orange on Wednesday said it would pay out a dividend of 0.5 zlotys per share, unchanged year-on-year, after its fourth-quarter results were in line with market expectations. Orange Polska, Poland's largest telecom operator, booked a net loss of 102 million zlotys ($33.4 million), compared to a 98-million loss seen by analysts, hit by one-off provisions for staff lay-offs. ING BANK SLASKI Polish lender ING Bank Slaski said it plans to pay out around 60 percent of its 2013 consolidated net profit as dividend, after it reported better than expected 2013 results. KOFOLA Warsaw-listed Beverage maker Kofola submitted an offer in a race to buy the biggest Slovenian mineral water maker Radenska from heavily-debt Pivovarna Lasko, Parkiet daily said quoting Slovenian newspaper Delo. POLISH ENERGY PARTNERS Polish Energy Partners, a wind farms operator, plans to invest 486 million zlotys ($159.24 million) in 2014, mainly in equipment for its existing projects, the company was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily.