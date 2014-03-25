Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
KGHM
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM KGH.WA is unlikely to
publish its 2014 net profit guidance because of high volatility
of copper prices and exchange rates, a source close to the
company said.
ELEKTROBUDOWA
Polish construction company Elektrobudowa has delayed the
release of its forecasts due to the uncertain situation in
Crimea, the company's Chief Executive Jacek Faltynowicz told
daily Puls Biznesu. The company has a subsidiary in Crimea.
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
Builder Polimex-Mostostal, which has faced financial
difficulties, has decided to spin-off its Torpol subsidiary via
the stock exchange, the Parkiet daily reported, adding that
Polimex sent the required documents to financial supervision on
March 17. Torpol specialises in railway sector construction.
STOCK INDEX
The Warsaw stock exchange changed the name of its small- and
medium-cap index to MiS80, the Parkiet daily reported. The index
used to be named sWIG80.
ASSECO
Central Europe's largest software producer, Asseco Poland,
is considering takeovers in developing countries, especially
Nigeria, Angola and Vietnam, Asseco's Chief Executive Adam Goral
was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily.
PKP ENERGETYKA
PKP Energetyka, energy producer and subsidiary of Poland's
state railways company PKP, will not debut on the stock exchange
but instead be sold as a whole to a strategic investor, the
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported quoting unnamed sources.
DATA
Poland releases its unemployment and retail sales data for
February at 0900 GMT. For forecasts, click or
