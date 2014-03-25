Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): KGHM Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM KGH.WA is unlikely to publish its 2014 net profit guidance because of high volatility of copper prices and exchange rates, a source close to the company said. ELEKTROBUDOWA Polish construction company Elektrobudowa has delayed the release of its forecasts due to the uncertain situation in Crimea, the company's Chief Executive Jacek Faltynowicz told daily Puls Biznesu. The company has a subsidiary in Crimea. POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL Builder Polimex-Mostostal, which has faced financial difficulties, has decided to spin-off its Torpol subsidiary via the stock exchange, the Parkiet daily reported, adding that Polimex sent the required documents to financial supervision on March 17. Torpol specialises in railway sector construction. STOCK INDEX The Warsaw stock exchange changed the name of its small- and medium-cap index to MiS80, the Parkiet daily reported. The index used to be named sWIG80. ASSECO Central Europe's largest software producer, Asseco Poland, is considering takeovers in developing countries, especially Nigeria, Angola and Vietnam, Asseco's Chief Executive Adam Goral was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily. PKP ENERGETYKA PKP Energetyka, energy producer and subsidiary of Poland's state railways company PKP, will not debut on the stock exchange but instead be sold as a whole to a strategic investor, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported quoting unnamed sources. DATA Poland releases its unemployment and retail sales data for February at 0900 GMT. For forecasts, click or For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0475 Polish Zlotys)