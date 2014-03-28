Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
BANK PEKAO
Moody's affirmed ratings of Poland's No.2 bank, a unit of
Italy's UniCredit, at A2/Prime-1.
PZU
Eastern Europe's top insurer and Austria's Vienna Insurance
Group are in the bidding for their No.1 Lithuanian
rival Lietuvos draudimas in a deal valued at around 100 million
euros ($137 million), media said on Thursday.
EURO
Poland will still have to overcome tough economic hurdles
before adopting the euro, even if the crisis in Ukraine has made
some warm to the political advantages of joining, central bank
policymaker Jerzy Osiatynski said.
ECONOMIC GROWTH
Poland's economy will bounce back strongly this year, thanks
to rising private consumption and investments, and will be
largely unharmed by the Ukraine crisis, Deputy Finance Minister
Wojciech Kowalczyk said.
LUX MED
Poland's largest private network of medical services, Lux
Med, controlled by British medical services group Bupa
, plans to take over 3-5 local rivals, daily Puls
Biznesu quoted Lux Med's chief as saying.
