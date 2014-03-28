Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): BANK PEKAO Moody's affirmed ratings of Poland's No.2 bank, a unit of Italy's UniCredit, at A2/Prime-1. PZU Eastern Europe's top insurer and Austria's Vienna Insurance Group are in the bidding for their No.1 Lithuanian rival Lietuvos draudimas in a deal valued at around 100 million euros ($137 million), media said on Thursday. EURO Poland will still have to overcome tough economic hurdles before adopting the euro, even if the crisis in Ukraine has made some warm to the political advantages of joining, central bank policymaker Jerzy Osiatynski said. ECONOMIC GROWTH Poland's economy will bounce back strongly this year, thanks to rising private consumption and investments, and will be largely unharmed by the Ukraine crisis, Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said. LUX MED Poland's largest private network of medical services, Lux Med, controlled by British medical services group Bupa , plans to take over 3-5 local rivals, daily Puls Biznesu quoted Lux Med's chief as saying. For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX