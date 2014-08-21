Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TAURON Poland's second largest utility Tauron reported a smaller-than-expected 14-percent fall in profits in the first half of 2014, mainly due to lower energy prices.

Tauron is also planning to offer its clients joint sales of energy, gas and coal from its own mines, daily Parkiet reported.

LPP

Poland's largest clothes retailer reported a 10-percent rise in its first-half net profit to 153 million zlotys ($48.4 million), mainly thanks to a growing sales network, it said on Thursday.

MINUTES

Poland's central bank will present minutes from its July meeting at 1200 GMT.

FM BANK PBP

The sale of the small-tier lender by investment fund Abris lured 14 potential bidders, including FM Bank PBP's local rivals Alior Bank, BOS Bank, and Poland's top lender PKO BP, daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying.

NATO

Poland's defence minister Tomasz Siemoniak told daily Rzeczpospolita he did not expect NATO to decide on a stable military presence in Poland at the alliance's September summit in Newport.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.1633 Polish zloty)