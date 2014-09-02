Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

WIND FARMS

The China-CEE Fund and Israel-listed Enlight Renewable Energy said they would invest up to 1.3 billion zlotys ($406 million) to buy control of two Polish wind projects totalling 250.5 megawatts in installed capacity.

FINANCE MINISTER

The planned reconstruction of the government may mean that the finance minister, ex-ING economist Mateusz Szczurek, will be replaced by former prime minister and EBRD executive Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

Apart from Szczurek, departures may include regional development minister Elzbieta Bienkowska, who is to take a position in Brussels, interior minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz and health minister Bartosz Arlukowicz, Wyborcza said.

PIR

Poland's treasury ministry will dismiss the head of Polskie Inwestycje Rozwojowe investment vehicle, Mariusz Grendowicz, according to Puls Biznesu daily. The ministry is unhappy with the atmosphere between the fund and the treasury, the daily said.

CCC

Despite German media reports, the biggest shoe retailer in Poland, CCC, is not interested in buying the assets of its Austrian rival, Leder & Schuh, Parkiet daily said, quoting CCC's deputy Chief Executive.

ING SLASKI

ING Slaski, the Polish arm of the Dutch financial group ING, will spend up to 100 million zlotys ($31 million) to implement a new internet banking system, the bank's Chief Executive Officer told Rzeczpospolita.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.2031 Polish zloty)