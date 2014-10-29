Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GRUPA LOTOS

Poland's No.2 refiner on Wednesday posted an unexpected 35 million zloty ($10.6 million) net loss in the third quarter, hit by fresh provisions and rising costs.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's largest media group's long-serving Chief Executive Officer Dominik Libicki has resigned from his post due to a disagreement over the company's strategy, Cyfrowy Polsat said on Tuesday night.

BUDIMEX

Poland's largest listed builder and a unit of Spain's Ferrovial, said on Wednesday its net profit in the third quarter of 2014 rose by 11 percent.

RATES

Polish central banker Andrzej Rzonca has repeated that there is no need to cut rates further from their lowest level in history, as the Polish economy is not in a crisis.

