RATINGS
Fitch affirmed Poland's rating at 'A-'/'A' with outlook
stable, while Standard & Poor's revised the outlook on Poland's
A- credit rating to positive from stable.
ENERGY
Poland will start a consolidation process in the
state-controlled energy sector before the 2015 elections,
treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Puls Biznesu daily.
JSW
Europe's biggest coking coal producer JSW is losing 30
million zlotys ($8.16 million) a day because of the strike in
its mines, the company's management was quoted as saying by Puls
Biznesu.
SWISS FRANCS
Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Council Boguslaw
Grabowski said banks should take part of the responsibility for
the FX risk related to the Swiss franc mortgages problem,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.
Grabowski said home owners should be allowed to decide every
year how they repay their mortgages next year, choosing either
the current exchange rate or the average of current and
historical ones.
GM
General Motor's Polish Opel factory in the southern city of
Gliwice produced 10,300 cars, 44 percent more than a year ago,
and wants to increase the number of employees to 4,300, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna said.
DATA
Poland's labour ministry will release the unemployment rate
estimate for January.
GLOBAL CITY HOLDINGS
The board of directors at Warsaw-listed Global City Holdings
said late on Friday they wanted the group to delist from the
Warsaw Stock Exchange, offering shareholders around 40
zlotys per each share.
LOTOS
Poland's No. 2 oil refiner said it had postponed plans to
launch full production from its Baltic oil platform Petrobaltic
until mid-2016, due to the oil price slump.
