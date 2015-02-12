Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
BOND TENDER
Poland is to sell bonds due in 2017 and 2020 worth 3.0-5.0
billion zlotys ($808 million-$1.35 billion) through a tender on
Thursday.
ORANGE
The Polish arm of French telecommunications group Orange
will release its 2014 results after the market closes.
JSW
Steel producer ArcelorMittal's Polish arm said on
Wednesday it might reduce coal supplies from Polish miner JSW
to limit the risk of delivery disruptions if workers'
protests at JSW recur.
MINING AND ENERGY
Poland is not looking to consolidate its mining industry
with the energy sector, and any decisions on potential takeovers
will be made by individual companies, the treasury ministry's
spokeswoman told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
SHALE GAS
Poland's largest oil refiner PKN Orlen is looking to give up
one of its nine shale gas concessions in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna daily reported.
BUDIMEX
Budimex, Poland's largest listed builder and a unit of
Spain's Ferrovial, said that it was looking to hire 800 new
employees in 2015 to meet the increasing demand, daily Puls
Biznesu reported.
