Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BOND TENDER

Poland is to sell bonds due in 2017 and 2020 worth 3.0-5.0 billion zlotys ($808 million-$1.35 billion) through a tender on Thursday.

ORANGE

The Polish arm of French telecommunications group Orange will release its 2014 results after the market closes.

JSW

Steel producer ArcelorMittal's Polish arm said on Wednesday it might reduce coal supplies from Polish miner JSW to limit the risk of delivery disruptions if workers' protests at JSW recur.

MINING AND ENERGY

Poland is not looking to consolidate its mining industry with the energy sector, and any decisions on potential takeovers will be made by individual companies, the treasury ministry's spokeswoman told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

SHALE GAS

Poland's largest oil refiner PKN Orlen is looking to give up one of its nine shale gas concessions in Poland, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

BUDIMEX

Budimex, Poland's largest listed builder and a unit of Spain's Ferrovial, said that it was looking to hire 800 new employees in 2015 to meet the increasing demand, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

