Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday.

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

Poland's central bank will publish minutes from the February meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1300 GMT.

PGNIG

Since September last year Poland's gas company PGNiG has been receiving gas deliveries from Gazprom at levels 6-46 percent lower than its daily orders, Parkiet daily quoted PGNIG's spokeswoman as saying.

Dorota Gajewska also said that due to the deliveries reduction PGNiG received a discount from Gazprom in the last two quarters of 2014.

RAIFFEISEN

Polish financial watchdog insists that Raiffeisen Bank International sell its Polish unit via an initial public offering (IPO) in Warsaw, Puls Biznesu said.

The daily also quoted two sources as saying that Raiffeisen Polbank could debut on Warsaw bourse by mid 2015.

NETIA

Poland's second biggest telecom Netia said on Thursday it posted a fourth quarter net profit of 160 million zlotys ($43.68 million) compared to 4.4 million zlotys loss a quarter before.

LPP

Poland's largest clothing company, LPP, posted a net profit of 245 million zlotys in the last quarter of 2014 versus 181.5 million reported a year ago.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Poland's finance ministry sees industrial output growing year on year in the first quarter of this year at a level similar to the last quarter of 2014, it said on Wednesday.

LOTOS, AZOTY

State-controlled Polish chemicals companies Grupa Lotos and Grupa Azoty have postponed plans to build a 12 billion zlotys ($3.25 billion) petrochemical plant, Lotos said on Wednesday, citing volatile oil prices.

