RAIFFEISEN
Poland's financial watchdog KNF wants Raiffeisen Bank
International to first list its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank on
the Warsaw bourse and only then sell the unit outright, the KNF
chief said on Thursday.
NETIA
In 2015, Netia wants to limit the fall in its revenue to
several percent, and maintain its current EBITDA margin levels.
TVN, BAUER
German company Bauer Media Group is close to taking over
Polish private broadcaster TVN, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported
citing three unnamed sources. The transaction could be completed
by the end of February, it added.
SWISS FRANC
Polish banks have until March 11 to review the financial
watchdog KNF's proposed solution to the Swiss franc mortgage
crisis, which involves converting the franc into the zloty at a
historical rate, KNF's head Andrzej Jakubiak told PAP agency.
ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal Poland is looking to invest around 200 million
zlotys ($54.5 million) in developing its plant in Krakow,
southern Poland, daily Puls Biznesu reported, citing unnamed
sources.
AGORA
The Polish media group booked a 21-percent fall in its
fourth-quarter net profit to 8.2 million zlotys and swung to a
net loss of 12.5 million in the whole 2014, hit by one-off
impairments on two of its monthly magazines, it said.
