Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RAIFFEISEN

Poland's financial watchdog KNF wants Raiffeisen Bank International to first list its Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank on the Warsaw bourse and only then sell the unit outright, the KNF chief said on Thursday.

NETIA

In 2015, Netia wants to limit the fall in its revenue to several percent, and maintain its current EBITDA margin levels.

TVN, BAUER

German company Bauer Media Group is close to taking over Polish private broadcaster TVN, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported citing three unnamed sources. The transaction could be completed by the end of February, it added.

SWISS FRANC

Polish banks have until March 11 to review the financial watchdog KNF's proposed solution to the Swiss franc mortgage crisis, which involves converting the franc into the zloty at a historical rate, KNF's head Andrzej Jakubiak told PAP agency.

ARCELORMITTAL

ArcelorMittal Poland is looking to invest around 200 million zlotys ($54.5 million) in developing its plant in Krakow, southern Poland, daily Puls Biznesu reported, citing unnamed sources.

AGORA

The Polish media group booked a 21-percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit to 8.2 million zlotys and swung to a net loss of 12.5 million in the whole 2014, hit by one-off impairments on two of its monthly magazines, it said.

