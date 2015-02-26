Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

EUROCASH

Poland's No.1 food wholesale chain reported an almost 4-percent dip in its fourth-quarter net profit to 72.3 million zlotys, hit by price pressures, it said on Thursday.

CENTRAL BANKERS

Poland is not in a hurry to join the banking union, as it first wants to see the Frankfurt-based regulator at work, Polish central bank chief Marek Belka was quoted as saying in daily Rzeczpospolita.

Central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Elzbieta Chojna-Duch told daily Puls Biznesu that the new inflation and GDP projection would determine further rate moves.

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland's largest chemicals maker plans to return to its plans of building a zero-emmissions energy unit based on coal gasification and worth at least 1 billion zlotys ($273.5 million), daily Parkiet reported.

