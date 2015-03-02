Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MANUFACTURING PMI

Markit and HSBC will release Poland's manufacturing PMI index at 0800 GMT.

GAS TERMINAL

Delays in the construction of Poland's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Baltic coast may result in losing EU funds earmarked for the investment, Gazeta Wyborcza daily quoted a report by Poland's Supreme Audit Office (NIK).

CHEMICAL SECTOR TIE-UP

Poland's state treasury may tie up its largest chemicals maker, Grupa Azoty, with oil refiner PKN Orlen's chemical unit Anwil, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

KGHM

Supervisor board member and leader of one the largest trade unions at Polish copper miner KGHM, Jozef Czyczerski, threatened with an "uncontrolled eruption" if the government does not address KGHM's complaints regarding Poland's mining tax, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

TESCO

The British food retailer plans to close two Polish outlets at the turn of March and April on top of the four supermarkets it closed last month, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

