Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish February foreign exchange
reserves data at 1300 GMT.
DARLEY ENERGY, KGHM
British firm Darley Energy has lodged a complaint with the
European Commission against Poland's decision to deny it a
potash mining concession, whose value it estimates at nearly 1.5
billion euros ($1.65 billion), the company said on Thursday.
The concession was granted to Polish state-owned mining
giant KGHM.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Polish railways PKP have received 11 initial bids for its
utility arm PKP Energetyka, Puls Biznesu said quoting its
sources.
Among the buyers are four biggest state-run power firms -
PGE, Enea, Energa and Tauron, the latter bidding in consortium
with insurance group PZU, the daily said.
NETIA
Poland's operator Netia has submitted a binding offer to buy
a telecom arm of Polish state railways, TK Telekom, and is also
among the bidders for PKP Energetyka, Rzeczpospolita daily said
quoting its sources.
POWER GRID
Poland will increase its electricity imports capacities to
2000 megawatts in the next 6-10 years, thanks to the expansion
of the domestic network and cross-border links, Rzeczpospolita
daily quoted the head of the grid as saying.
BOGDANKA
Polish miner Bogdanka has asked the antimonopoly office to
check whether the state-owned miner Kompania Weglowa is dumping
cheap coal on the market, undermining competition, Gazeta
Wyborcza quoted Bogdanka's chief executive as saying.
PGNiG
Poland's largest gas distributor PGNiG said it will comply
this year with the obligation to sell 55 percent of its gas via
the power exchange, the company said on Thursday.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX