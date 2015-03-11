Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CHF LOANS

Polish banks are expected to present on Wednesday solutions for holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, who suffered a sharp increase in their monthly installments after franc surged.

Banks consider creating a mortage restructuring fund for the most troubled loan holders as well as a stabilization fund financed by banks and public money that would help some of the banks' clients to convert their CHF loans into zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily said.

FERQUENCY AUCTION

Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat's mobile arm Polkomtel has stopped active bidding in a local auction for fast mobile broadband frequencies, it said on Tuesday.

ENEA

Poland's No.3 utility Enea plans to pay out 207.48 million zlotys ($53.41 million) as dividend from its 2014 profits, the company said on Tuesday.

ZLOTY

Poland's zloty fell about 1 percent against the euro on Tuesday, hit along side other emerging market currencies by concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch interest rate hikes.

ENERGY

European Investment Bank plans to inject Poland's energy sector with 700-900 million euro this year while the total financing for Poland will remain unchanged year on year at around 5.5 billion zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily said.

POLENERGIA

Polish utility Polenergia PEPP.WA backed out of plans to issue shares worth around 420 million zlotys ($107.9 million), the company said on Wednesday, adding it aims to pay a dividend in 2017.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX