TVN
U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive, owner
of the Travel Channel, agreed to buy a majority stake in Polish
broadcaster TVN for 584 million euros ($613.84
million), the companies said on Monday.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest lender by assets, PKO BP, reported on
Monday a 1-percent rise in its full 2014 net profit as negative
impact of record-low central bank interest rates was offset by a
rival takeover, financial gains, and lower write-offs.
ASSECO POLAND
Eastern Europe's largest software producer nearly doubled
its fourth quarter net profit year-on-year thanks to improved
margins and Israeli arm Formula Systems' contribution, it said
late on Friday.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's biggest fertilizer maker Grupa Azoty said
on Monday its 2014 net profit fell to 231 million zlotys ($67.15
million) due to falling fertilizer prices, but it was much
higher than analysts expectations of 186 million zlotys.
ECHO IVESTMENT
Luxembourg's Griffin Real Estate and U.S. investment fund
Pimco have agreed to buy Polish billionaire Michal Solowow's
41.55-percent stake in business space developer Echo Investment,
the Polish company said late on Friday.
BUDIMEX
Poland's Budimex is likely to be granted a road-building
tender worth 1 billion zlotys ($253 million), following a court
ruling which excluded all other competitors, including Italy's
Astaldi, from the process, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.
POLLS
Poland's current President, Bronislaw Komorowski, might not
be able to secure an outright re-election in the upcoming
presidential vote, with support for him down to 45 percent, a
TNS Polska poll showed.
According to the poll, main opposition candidate Andrzej
Duda has a 27-percent backing.
($1 = 3.9470 zlotys)