RATES
Poland will decide on rates on Wednesday.
DATA
Statistics office will publish March CPI data on Wednesday.
TAURON
Polish utility is still analysing buying a coal mine KWK
Brzeszcze from the troubled miner Kompania Weglowa, but after
the mine is restructured, daily Parkiet reported.
SHALE GAS
Only two shale gas drillings were conducted in Poland in the
first quarter of 2015, compared with seven a year earlier, in a
sign that shale gas perspectives are fading, daily Parkiet
reported.
TK TELEKOM
Union members at TK Telekom, the telecoms arm of Poland's
railway group PKP, demand multi year job warranties and 48-month
severance payments, threatening the ongoing TK's privatisation,
daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.
POLLS
With less than one month to go before Poland's presidential
election, a IBRiS poll on Wednesday showed incumbent Bronislaw
Komorowski ahead with a 42-percent backing, with his
conservative challenger Andrzej Duda supported by 29 percent of
voters.
