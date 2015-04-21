BRIEF-New Flyer posts Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MISSILE DEFENCE, HELICOPTERS
Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, without naming its sources, that Poland has decided to choose Raytheon with its Patriot missiles as the supplier for Poland's mid-range missile defence system.
Last year, Poland short-listed Raytheon and a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA in its tender for the missile defence system.
Gazeta Wyborcza also reported that Airbus Helicopter's Caracal EC725 helicopter has emerged as the front runner in a Polish tender for the supply of 70 multi-purpose helicopters. Sikorsky Aircraft and AgustaWestland have also been competing for the tender.
GOVERNMENT SITTING
At its Tuesday sitting, the government will receive information regarding the tender for Poland's medium-range missile defence system, the government's website shows.
DEBT TENDER
The finance ministry is expected to provide details for the Thursday bond tender at 1300 GMT.
BANK POCZTOWY
Puls Biznesu daily quoted Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski as saying that the state postal operator Poczta Polska and PKO BP bank have reached agreement regarding the debut of Bank Pocztowy on the Warsaw bourse.
JSW
The supervisory board of miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) decided to appoint Edward Szlek as the company's new chief executive, JSW said. Szlek has so far headed one of the group's coking coal plant.
KGHM
The European Commission has asked Poland to provide explanations regarding claims of Darley Energy Poland, which says that copper miner KGHM has received unlawful public aid in the form of a concession for the exploration of potassium-magnesium salts near the coastal city of Puck, Parkiet daily reported.
March 23 Gold prices on Thursday held below a 3-week peak hit in the prior session, as the dollar recovered from seven-week lows and markets looked to see if U.S. President Donald Trump could push through a healthcare bill. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,245.80 per ounce by 0048 GMT. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest since Feb. 28 at $1,251.26. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,246. * The dollar index