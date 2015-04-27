Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BANK MILLENIUM

Bank Millennium reported an almost 4-percent rise of its first-quarter net profit year on year, as lower tax and higher commission helped it to offset the negative impact of lower interest rates.

BANKS

Poland plans to introduce Banking Guarantee Fund fees that would be higher than fees applied to banks in other European Union's countries, Rzeczpospolita daily said on Monday citing a bill that is subject to Ministers' consultations.

ORANGE

The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange releases Q1 results after market closes.

PZU

Poland's treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Puls Biznesu daily that decisions on financing Polish economy should be taken in Poland in a comment to media reports that Poland's biggest insurer PZU may take over several banks that were put up for sale by their foreign owners.

PKN ORLEN

Poland's largest oil refiner has delivered a cargo of gas condensate of Iranian origin to its Mazeikiai refinery in Lithuania, traders said on Friday.

