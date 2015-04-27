BRIEF-Raisecom Technology sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue 56.80 million shares at 13.72 yuan ($1.99) per share to raise 779.30 million yuan for its Shanghai IPO
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BANK MILLENIUM
Bank Millennium reported an almost 4-percent rise of its first-quarter net profit year on year, as lower tax and higher commission helped it to offset the negative impact of lower interest rates.
BANKS
Poland plans to introduce Banking Guarantee Fund fees that would be higher than fees applied to banks in other European Union's countries, Rzeczpospolita daily said on Monday citing a bill that is subject to Ministers' consultations.
ORANGE
The Polish unit of French telecoms group Orange releases Q1 results after market closes.
PZU
Poland's treasury minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told Puls Biznesu daily that decisions on financing Polish economy should be taken in Poland in a comment to media reports that Poland's biggest insurer PZU may take over several banks that were put up for sale by their foreign owners.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's largest oil refiner has delivered a cargo of gas condensate of Iranian origin to its Mazeikiai refinery in Lithuania, traders said on Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 5 Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday he is selling about $1 billion worth of the internet retailer's stock annually to fund his Blue Origin rocket company, which aims to launch paying passengers on 11-minute space rides starting next year.
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: