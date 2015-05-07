Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

Poland is very happy with the level of its zloty currency, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday, dampening market speculation the bank might act to rein in the zloty, which is up 6 percent against the euro this year.

PGE

Poland's biggest power producer posted a bigger-than-expected 39-percent rise in its first quarter net profit, thanks to higher power prices and after last year's results were hit by costs relating to voluntary redundancies.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

The troubled coal miner plans to introduce the so called sixth working day in some of its mines to increase the mines' efficiency, the company's CEO told Puls Biznesu daily.

SLOVAK TELEKOMIPO-STA.BV(IPO-STA.L)

Polish investment and pension funds may buy into Slovak Telecom, which is being sold by the Slovak government in an initial public offering (IPO), daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.

ING BANK SLASKI

Poland's fifth-largest lender by assets reported on Thursday a 2-percent increase in its first-quarter net profit thanks to higher net income on investments.

FX RESERVES

Poland's central bank will publish April foreign exchange reserves data at 1200 GMT.

DEBT TENDER

Finance Ministry to hold debt tender at which it will offer bonds worth 3-5 billion zlotys.

WIRTUALNA POLSKA

Polish online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding is to debut on the Warsaw bourse on Thursday.

CCC

Poland's largest shoe retailer reported a first-quarter net profit of 6.4 million zlotys compared to 0.4 million last year thanks to a tax settlement, the company said on Thursday.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX