Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The statistics office will publish its flash estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product data at 0800 GMT.

Separately, the central bank will publish April net inflation and March current account data at 1200 GMT.

PRESIDENTIAL POLL

With nine days to go before a second round of Poland's presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski is behind his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda with 40 percent backing, showed a Millward Brown poll conducted for private TV station TVN on Thursday. Duda is on 44 percent.

JSW

JSW, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, posted a net loss of 198 million zlotys ($55 million) in the first quarter due to falling coal prices and strike costs, the company said on Thursday.

ENEA

Poland's No.3 utility Enea reported a bigger-than-expected increase of 25 percent in its first-quarter net profit to 263 million zlotys, boosted by higher electricity sales and prices to retail clients and lower cost.

ALIOR BANK

Polish mid-sized lender Alior Bank reported a 33-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 91 million zlotys thanks to higher net interest and fee income, it said on Friday.

nc+

Vivendi's Canal+ plans to remain the major shareholder in the pay-TV platform nc+, after it sold its stake in Poland's broadcaster TVN, the CEO at Canal+ Bertrand Meheut told Rzeczpospolita daily.

NETIA

Poland's No. 2 telecoms operator Netia expects to buy its smaller local rival TK Telekom from the Polish state railway group PKP at the turn of the third and fourth quarter, the Parkiet daily quoted the company's CEO as saying.

