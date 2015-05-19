Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ELECTIONS

With six days to go before the second round of Poland's presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski was leading with 47 percent backing, a survey by pollster Millward Brown showed on Monday.

PGE

Rzeczpospolita daily speculates that apart from the state investment vehicle PIR, the state-cotrolled energy firm Polska Grupa Energetyczna may be interested in buying shares of ailing state coal giant Kompania Weglowa.

DATA

Statistics office will release April corporate employment and wages data at 1200 GMT.

BONDS

Finance ministry will release the bond offer for the Thursday tender at 1300 GMT. The ministry had said earlier it could cancel the tender, depending on market conditions.

GRUPA AZOTY POLICE

State investment vehicle PIR will help to finance Grupa Azoty Police' plan to build a propylene factory at a cost of 1.7 billion zlotys ($471.99 million), according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Jaguar Land Rover considers Poland and Czech Republic as a potential place for its car-assembling and car parts factory. The company owned by Indian Tata Motors may potentially hire 6,000 people on the new site, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

Jaguar Land Rover considers Poland and Czech Republic as a potential place for its car-assembling and car parts factory. The company owned by Indian Tata Motors may potentially hire 6,000 people on the new site, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

($1 = 3.6018 zlotys)