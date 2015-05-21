Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT TENDER

Poland's Finance Ministry will on Thursday hold a debt tender at which it will offer bonds worth 2.0-4.0 billion zlotys ($0.54-1.1 billion).

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

Poland's central bank will publish minutes from the May meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1200 GMT.

EUROCASH

Food distributor Eurocash will pay out 110 million zlotys in dividend from its 2014 profit, or 0.79 zlotys per share, the company said on Wednesday.

STATE-RUN POLISH POST

Poland's state-run mail Poczta Polska won a key tender for the local post business, and will continue to provide services to the majority of Poles for another ten years, it said on Wednesday. The tender is worth an estimated 3 billion zlotys ($817 million).

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

With four days to go before the second round of Poland's presidential election, incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski was ahead with 47 percent support, a survey by pollster Millward Brown for private broadcasters TVN and TVN24 showed on Wednesday.

Conservative challenger Andrzej Duda was behind on 45 percent. The rest of the respondents were undecided.

