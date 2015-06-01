Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

All times are in GMT (Poland is GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

Markit and HSBC will publish Poland's manufacturing PMI index at 0700 GMT.

PZU AND ALIOR

Central Europe's top insurer PZU has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in mid-tier Polish lender Alior Bank, adding on Saturday it was in talks on two more purchases as part of a plan to build a top-five banking group.

PZU AND RAIFFEISEN POLBANK

PZU is conducting due diligence at Raiffeisen Polbank, the Puls Biznesu daily reported citing unnamed sources.

BANK BPH

General Electric Co, the owner of Bank BPH, wants to transfer BPH's portfolio of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to a separate vehicle to facilitate the sale of BPH.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Chinese fund CVC is planning to offer up to 1.5 billion zlotys for PKP Energetyka, the energy distribution arm of state railway PKP, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing unnamed sources.

It said CVC was likely to lose race for PKP Energetyka to one of the state-controlled utilities PGE, Tauron , Enea and Energa, as the firm's infrastructure may be deemed as important for national security.

Citing unnamed sources it said of the state-controlled utilities Energa was willing to offer the most for PKP Energetyka at 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion zlotys, while Tauron was planning to offer the least at 1.0 billion to 1.1 billion.

Energa and Tauron declined to comment on the report.

TAURON

Polish utility Tauron has asked private equity firm Maguerite to give it until July for additional analysis regarding the sale of a majority stake in Tauron's wind farm unit Marselwind, the Parkiet daily reported on Saturday.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Compiled by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)