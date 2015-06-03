Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank will decide on the interest rates
level on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting no
cuts.
PKO BP
If PKO BP's activity in Germany proves succesful, the lender
will consider expanding into the Czech Republic, France and
Great Britain, chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello told daily
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
The question of whether the bank exits the Ukrainian market
remains open, Jagiello also said.
NETIA
Shareholders in Poland's No.2 telecoms company voted for a
dividend pay out at 209 million zlotys ($56.8 million), or 0.6
zlotys per share, higher than the originally proposed 0.42
zlotys.
PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION
Leader of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party
Jaroslaw Kaczynski told daily Gazeta Polska he did not know
whether he would become prime minister after a potential
parliamentary election victory later this year.
