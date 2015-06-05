BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank will publish May foreign exchange reserves data at 1200 GMT.
SWISS-FRANC LOANS
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in Poland's banking system are a ticking bomb, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday, calling on lenders to shoulder some of the cost of converting the loans into zlotys.
AMAZON
The U.S. online retailer plans to open its fourth new warehouse in central Poland and may open its Polish e-shop next year, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted its sources as saying.
PKN
Poland's largest oil refiner is looking for new upstream assets in North America and is considering new concessions around Poland, daily Parkiet reported.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management