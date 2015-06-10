Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CHF MORTGAGES

Any possible conversion of Swiss-franc mortgages into the zloty would have to be voluntary for borrowers, head of Poland's central bank Marek Belka said, adding that he supported the idea of banks putting some money aside to deal with the issue.

TVN

U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive said on Tuesday it intends to make a tender offer for all shares of Polish broadcaster TVN.

The company agreed in March to buy a 52.7 percent controlling stake in TVN from financial holding firm ITI and French media firm Vivendi's Canal+.

GRUPA AZOTY

A possible bond issue by Poland's Grupa Azoty "might be interesting," the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which holds a stake in the company, was quoted as saying by daily Puls Biznesu.

COAL

Assuming that investment in new extraction powers planned for between 2016 and 2020 are realised, the surplus of coal on the Polish market might reach 16 million tonnes annually, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

