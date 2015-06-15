Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Statistics office will publish May inflation data at 1200 GMT. Also at 1200 GMT, the central bank will publish April current account data.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Three state-controlled utilities and Chinese fund CVC have submitted binding bids for the energy distribution arm of the state railways, PKP Energetyka, Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources on Saturday.

Parkiet said private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is offering 1.5 billion zlotys, energy firm Energa is bidding 1.3 billion. Tauron together with insurer PZU is offering 1.1 billion zlotys, while Enea together with Advent International fund 1 billion zlotys.

This week, state railways PKP are set to choose two offers for further negotiations, Parkiet reported.

FOREIGN POLICY, EURO

Krzysztof Szczerski, foreign policy adviser to Poland's president-elect has signalled a more assertive approach to Germany, saying Berlin must end its opposition to NATO military bases on Polish soil and also accept Warsaw's wish to protect its coal industry.

Szczerski also said that while he hopes Poland joins the euro zone as soon as possible, it will take many years as Poland's economy and wages must first reach the levels of those of the euro zone countries. The decision should be taken in a referendum, he added.

There is no possibility of delivering lethal weapons to Ukraine, Szczerski also said.

ENEA

By the end of this year, No. 3 Polish utility Enea's debt level will likely stand at 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.22 billion), Chief Financial Officer Dalida Gepfert was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

This means that the company's debt will stand at no more than three times its earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Gepfert added. The company will not take out new loans, but use the $10-billion facilities already available.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

The state-owned miner Kompania Weglowa will invest around 580 million zlotys in all of its 11 mines this year, Chief Executive Krzysztof Sedzikowski was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

The company will save over 300 million zlotys more than planned this year, and may be able to achieve permanent profitability in 2017, Sedzikowski added.

Following a restructuring, the miner will need 1.5-1.6 billion zlotys' worth of capital from investors, less than the previously assumed 2 billion, he also said. In the future, the company might also float its shares.

PKP CARGO

Poland's rail cargo company PKP Cargo will on Tuesday sign a strategic agreement with China's Zhengzhou International Hub regarding developing the rail connection between Poland and China, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

MILITARY

The United States plans to store heavy military equipment in the Baltics and Eastern European nations to reassure allies unnerved by Russia's intervention in Ukraine and to deter further aggression, U.S. officials said.

Poland is in talks with the United States about stationing U.S. army equipment warehouses in Poland, the Polish Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

