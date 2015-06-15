Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Statistics office will publish May inflation data at 1200
GMT. Also at 1200 GMT, the central bank will publish April
current account data.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Three state-controlled utilities and Chinese fund CVC
have submitted binding bids for the energy distribution
arm of the state railways, PKP Energetyka, Parkiet daily
reported without naming its sources on Saturday.
Parkiet said private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is
offering 1.5 billion zlotys, energy firm Energa is
bidding 1.3 billion. Tauron together with insurer PZU
is offering 1.1 billion zlotys, while Enea
together with Advent International fund 1 billion zlotys.
This week, state railways PKP are set to choose two offers
for further negotiations, Parkiet reported.
FOREIGN POLICY, EURO
Krzysztof Szczerski, foreign policy adviser to Poland's
president-elect has signalled a more assertive approach to
Germany, saying Berlin must end its opposition to NATO military
bases on Polish soil and also accept Warsaw's wish to protect
its coal industry.
Szczerski also said that while he hopes Poland joins the
euro zone as soon as possible, it will take many years as
Poland's economy and wages must first reach the levels of those
of the euro zone countries. The decision should be taken in a
referendum, he added.
There is no possibility of delivering lethal weapons to
Ukraine, Szczerski also said.
ENEA
By the end of this year, No. 3 Polish utility Enea's debt
level will likely stand at 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.22 billion),
Chief Financial Officer Dalida Gepfert was quoted as saying by
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
This means that the company's debt will stand at no more
than three times its earnings before interests, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Gepfert added. The
company will not take out new loans, but use the $10-billion
facilities already available.
KOMPANIA WEGLOWA
The state-owned miner Kompania Weglowa will invest around
580 million zlotys in all of its 11 mines this year, Chief
Executive Krzysztof Sedzikowski was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita daily.
The company will save over 300 million zlotys more than
planned this year, and may be able to achieve permanent
profitability in 2017, Sedzikowski added.
Following a restructuring, the miner will need 1.5-1.6
billion zlotys' worth of capital from investors, less than the
previously assumed 2 billion, he also said. In the future, the
company might also float its shares.
PKP CARGO
Poland's rail cargo company PKP Cargo will on Tuesday sign a
strategic agreement with China's Zhengzhou International Hub
regarding developing the rail connection between Poland and
China, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
MILITARY
The United States plans to store heavy military equipment in
the Baltics and Eastern European nations to reassure allies
unnerved by Russia's intervention in Ukraine and to deter
further aggression, U.S. officials said.
Poland is in talks with the United States about stationing
U.S. army equipment warehouses in Poland, the Polish Defence
Ministry said on Sunday.
