Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ECONOMIC DATA

The statistics office will publish June retail sales, industrial output and producer price data at 1200 GMT.

CVC

The private equity fund, in exclusive talks on the takeover of Polish utility PKP Energetyka, wants to finalise negotiations within weeks, CVC's director Przemyslaw Obloj was quoted by daily Rzeczpospolita.

GREEK BAILOUT

Poland, as a non-euro zone European Union (EU) member, would be free from liability risks arising from the planned bridge financing for Greece, the Polish government's spokesman told public radio on Friday.

BANK POCZTOWY

The lender, controlled by the Polish post, placed its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus at the local financial regulator KNF, with its Warsaw debut planned for October, daily Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.

PGNiG

Poland's biggest gas distributor said on Thursday its gas production volume dropped to 1.11 billion cubic metres in the second quarter this year from 1.13 bcm in the same period last year.

TAURON

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tauron long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks.

POLITICAL PARTY POLL

Support for Poland's governing Civic Platform (PO) party stands at 23 percent, while the right-wing alliance led by Law and Justice (PiS) enjoys the support of 33 percent, a poll by Millward Brown for TVN broadcaster showed on Thursday evening.

