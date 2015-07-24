Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GDP GROWTH

Polish economy may grow this year by 4 percent, deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski told tabloid Super Express.

CEE GROWTH

Poland will be the fastest growing economy in CEE region in coming years, Polish central bank said in a report published on Thursday, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

WORLD BANK LOAN

The World Bank has approved a 912.7 million euro ($1 billion) loan to support Poland's economic growth and resilience, leading to more dynamic job creation and shared prosperity, it said on its webpage.

CREDIT UNIONS

Finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said that the shortage in Poland's five biggest SKOK credit unions' budgets amounts to 1.2 billion zlotys ($319.80 million), according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

BANK TAX

Poland's central bank head Marek Belka warned on Thursday that the planned introduction of the bank asset tax will lead to increased interest rates at which banks lend money to their customers.

FX MORTGAGES

Poland's opposition party Law and Justice has submitted a "crawling peg" bill that assumes that when Swiss franc rises above a certain rate against the zloty, lenders would subsidise instalments paid by FX mortgage holders, Gazeta Wyborcza said.

Opposition parties agreed though that the parliament would proceed with governing party's bill that assumes granting help for 10 percent of FX credit holders who would go for mortgage conversion into zlotys at current Swiss franc rate.

GOVERNMENT

Before October general election Polish government wants to work on projects such as free law help, cheap flats for rent, and junk food removal from school eateries and shops, government spokesman told Rzeczpospolita.

RAYTHEON

State-controlled arm producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa will cooperate with US firm Ratheon that is to supply Poland with anti-aircraft and anti-missile system Wisla worth 26 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita said.

BLACKCURRANTS

Due to low prices, Polish blackcurrant producers may be granted with a support worth 800 zlotys per hectare, deputy farm minister was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

