Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MORTGAGES

Poland's Prime Minister repeated in an interview for Gazeta Wyborcza daily that she wanted to create a special fund that would help not only troubled holders of Swiss-franc mortgages but also those of the zloty-denominated ones.

IT DISTRIBUTORS

Swiss IT distributor Also and its smaller German rival Wortmann plan to enter the Polish market, which could boost competition among the local players, including the listed companies AB and Action, Puls Biznesu daily said.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

The government returned to talks with state-run power companies PGE and Energa and gas seller PGNiG on their direct involvement in the troubled miner Kompania Weglowa, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.

AMICA

Poland's producer of home appliances Amica is in talks to buy electric equipment distributors in Great Britain and France, Rzeczpospolita said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX