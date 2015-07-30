Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
KGHM
Copper miner KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told Forbes monthly that
his company will be replacing miners in some most dangerous
places with ultra-modern self-learning machines. During next 5
years 1000 workers will retire, he added.
Wirth also said that in 5 year time 40 percent of KGHM
production will be extracted in Chile, Canada and United States,
up from 25 percent now. Construction of Sierra Gorda mine in
Chile was worth $4.2 billion, more than the planned 2.9 billion.
OT LOGISTICS
OT Logistics has bought almost 21 percent of Croatian sea
port of Rijeka at a cost of 61 million zlotys ($16.23 million),
the Polish company said in a statement.
BANKS
Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank reported
on Thursday a 32-percent fall in second-quarter net profit
year-on-year to 221 million zlotys, in line with analysts'
forecasts.
Banco Santander's Polish unit BZ WBK said
its second quarter net profit rose 7.5 percent to 542 million
zlotys, above forecasts.
T-MOBILE POLSKA
The Deutsche Telekom's Polish arm eyes larger market share
and does not exclude takeovers, its new local chief Adam Sawicki
told dailies Rzeczpospolita and Parkiet.
POLLS
Poland's main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), leads
the latest opinion poll by pollster GfK, closing in on a single
majority with a 47.1 percent reading. Poland's ruling Civic
Platform (PO) trails at second place with 30.3-percent backing.
