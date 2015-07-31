Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
POLLS
Poland's main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), leads
the latest opinion poll by pollster Estymator for Newsweek
Polska with 43 percent backing, while the ruling Civic Platform
(PO) would get 29 percent of votes.
DATA
Poland's central bank to release inflation expectations at
1200 GMT.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's Finance Ministry to release debt supply plan for
August at 1300 GMT.
BANK BPH
Italy's UniCredit, Spain's Caixabank,
and local rival Getin Noble Bank as well as insurer PZU
will battle it out for U.S. GE Capital's Polish
unit Bank BPH, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.
JSW
Poland's coking coal miner JSW asked its bond holders to
abstain until October 31 from demanding earlier redemption of
the company's bonds.
PGNiG
PSG, a distribution unit of Poland's gas group PGNiG, wants
to spend 1.2 billion zlotys ($316.7 million) on network upgrades
in order to raise its core profit EBITDA by 15 percent in seven
years, daily Parkiet reported.
BANK TAX
Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, the head of the Polish Banking
Association (ZBP), told daily Parkiet in an interview that a
planned banking tax would have a negative influence on the
Polish economy.
($1 = 3.7890 zlotys)