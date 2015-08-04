Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RESULTS

The net profit at Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, fell by a tenth year-on-year in the second quarter to 619 million zlotys ($163 million), but came in above analysts's expectations thanks to higer than expected net fee income.

Polish private broadcaster TVN reported a 70 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit to 36.9 million zlotys, after a weaker zloty raised the costs of it euro- and dollar-denominated debt, the group said on Tuesday.

PKO

Wednesday's supervisory board meeting at the state-controlled lender PKO BP, Poland' largest bank, may sack its chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello and replace him with EBRD's Lucyna Stanczak-Wuczynska, daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying.

CHF MORTGAGES

Lawmakers from the ruling Civic Platform (PO) may amend their draft bill on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to include more borrowers hit by the franc's rise from earlier this year, Puls Biznesu reported.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer, Poland's KGHM, aims at generating 30 percent of the energy it uses from renewable sources, the head of the group's utility arm told daily Parkiet.

IT CONTRACT

Poland's state pension system ZUS is to announce a new contract for its IT system, set to be worth 500 million zlotys, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

POLL

Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads the latest poll by IBRIS with a 35-percent backing, unchanged from the previous poll and ahead of the ruling Civic Platform (PO) with 23 percent, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

