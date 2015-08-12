Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
ENERGA
Energa, Poland's No.4 utility, posted a lower-than-expected
second-quarter net profit of 178 million zlotys ($47 million) on
lower revenues on power generation from renewable sources and
costs of electricity purchases.
ENEA
Enea, Poland's No.3 power producer, is looking out for
potential takeovers to secure the cheapest coal supplies, Enea's
chief executive Krzysztof Zamasz told Rzeczpospolita daily.
HEATWAVE
Poland's grid operator PSE announced power consumption
limits for the biggest power users until 1500 GMT on Wednesday,
as the country faces a continued heatwave that stretches its
outdated power plants' capacities.
Power supply limits imposed on Monday by the Polish grid
operator may have affected up to 8,000 companies, daily Puls
Biznesu reported.
DATA
The Polish statistics office will publish its foreign trade
data for the January-June period at 1200 GMT.
JAGUAR
Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has signed a
letter of intent to build a new car plant in Slovakia, a further
expansion away from its British manufacturing base as it seeks
to boost sales worldwide.
In its unsuccessful bid to attract the plant, Poland offered
the investor a grant of 350 million zlotys and numerous tax
breaks, daily Puls Biznesu reported, citing unnamed sources.
BANKS
Poland's banks could challenge a plan to make them foot the
bill for fixing the country's Swiss franc mortgage problem in
the country's constitutional court, two industry sources said on
Tuesday.
POLLS
Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) leads
in the latest Millward Brown parliamentary election poll with
35-percent support, ahead of the ruling Civic Platform (PO), at
26 percent.
POLITICS
Marek Sawicki, one of the leaders of Poland's junior
coalition partner PSL, told Gazeta Wyborcza daily that a lot
would have to change in the major opposition party Law and
Justice if PSL were to form a coalition with it after the
election.
PIPELINE
The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which delivers Russian gas
mainly to Germany and Poland, was suspended on Tuesday evening,
Interfax news agency reported, citing German operator Gascade.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Polish antimonopoly watchdog's decision on whether to
approve the sale of PKP Energetyka to global private equity fund
CVC may not be issued until autumn, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
