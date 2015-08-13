Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ECONOMIC DATA

Poland's statistics office will publish July consumer price index data at 1200 GMT. Also at 1200 GMT, the central bank will publish July M3 money supply and June current account data.

TAURON

Poland's utility Tauron said on Wednesday the state treasury dismissed three members of the company's supervisory board and appointed Jaroslaw Zagorowski, the former chief executive of coking coal miner JSW, as one of the five new members.

Parkiet daily said the changes in Tauron's supervisory board made changes in the company's management board more likely.

FX MORTGAGES

President Andrzej Duda told tabloid Fakt that every solution that equalises the oppportunities of banks and borrowers is good, but declined to say whether he would sign the new version of a bill on foreign currency mortgage conversion approved by the lower chamber of parliament.

SPENDING RULE

Opposition party Law and Justice, which leads opinion polls ahead of October's parliamentary election, plans to modify the spending rule to allow for higher public spending in relation to gross domestic product, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

MSCI POLAND

Analysts cited by Parkiet daily expect that Alior Bank and CCC may be given higher weighs in the MSCI Poland Standard index.

