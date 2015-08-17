Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FX MORTGAGES

Head of Poland's bank association said that financial watchdog KNF's estimation of costs for lenders of the proposed bill on FX mortgage conversion was too low, as it did not include costs for the economy and of potential international disputes, PAP agency reported on Sunday.

KNF put the cost of the bill for lenders at 22 billion zlotys.

AGORA

Agora, publisher of Gazeta Wyborcza daily, plans to set up at least two TV channels on top of its share in the movie channel Stopklatka TV, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting Agora's chief executive Bartosz Hejka as saying.

SUPERMARKETS

Poland's 10 biggest supermarket chains were to pay 500 million zlotys ($132.69 million) in income tax last year, due to lower profitability, Rzeczpospolita reported. Supermarkets' turnover reached 110 billion zlotys.

AD MARKET

Media house Starlink forecasts that advertising spending in Poland will rise by up to 3.3 percent this year, Rzeczpospolita reported. In the first half of the year they rose 2.8 percent year-on-year to 3.73 billion zlotys.

INVESTMENT FUNDS

The number of clients at Polish investment funds rose by almost 93,000 to 2.15 million in the first half of the year, mostly in the first quarter, daily Parkiet reported.

PRESIDENT

Krzysztof Szczerski, one of the aides to Poland's news president Andrzej Duda, reiterated in his interview for weekly Wprost that the president wants NATO bases in Poland and eyes euro entry only when it is economically beneficial.

VIETNAM

Poland is negotiating a 250 million euro loan to Vietnam to co-finance investments by Polish companies, including chemical maker Ciech and Asseco Poland, the Vietnamese embassy's counsellor told daily Puls Biznesu.

COAL

Polish state-run fund TF Silesia may consider lowering its 38-percent stake in Polish rail track builder Torpol to help finance the ailing coal industry in Poland, daily Puls Biznesu quoted TF Silesia's CEO as saying.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

