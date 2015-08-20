Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish central bank will publish minutes from its July meeting at 1200 GMT.

TAURON

Poland's second-largest utility posted a 1.6-percent drop in net profit in the first half of this year to 718.5 million zlotys due to higher debt costs, falling coal prices, and revaluation of its stock piles.

BOGDANKA

The Polish coal miner posted a 49-percent rise in second-quarter net profit, which came in above forecasts, as deep cost cutting offset a slump in coal prices.

LPP

Poland's largest clothing retailer posted a 36-percent fall in its net profit in the first half of 2015 to 99 million zlotys ($26 million) due to falling margins, the company said on Thursday.

ALIOR BANK

Alior Bank posted an 18-percent rise in its net profit in the first half of this year to 179 million zlotys thanks to a growing loan portfolio and its marger with Meritum Bank, the lender said on Thursday.

DRONES

Poland will decide on Thursday on the purchase procedure for military drones, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said. According to Puls Biznesu daily, the conctract could be worth 3 billion zlotys.

ELECTRICITY

Some companies consider sueing the state for imposing recent limits on electricity consumption due to heat wave, which translated into unexpected losses, Rzeczpospolita said quting its sources.

AMAZON

Amazon reiterates its plans to create 4,500 jobs in Poland as it plans to stay in the country "for a while", Rzeczpospolita quotes the company's representative as saying.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX